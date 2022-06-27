AHSEC Assam Board HS 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Result soon at resultsassam.nic.in

Assam Board AHSEC HS Class 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, AHSEC will declare the results of Higher Secondary (class 12) examination today, i.e. June 27 at 9 am. Once declared, students can check their results on the official website — sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.
This year, the Higher Secondary (HS) or class 12 board exams were conducted from March 15 and concluded on April 12, 2022, and the practical exams were held between February 21 and March 10, 2022. The theory board exams were held in two sessions — the first session was conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and the second session began from 1:30 pm and was held till 4:30 pm.
Last year, the Assam class 12 exams were canceled due to a surge in Covid cases across the state. So, a devising formula was introduced by an expert committee and the evaluation was done on the basis of marks that were obtained in internal exams and past examinations by the students. The total percentage recorded was 98.93 per cent.
In 2020, a total of 78.28 per cent of students cleared the Arts stream, 88.18 per cent of students cleared the Commerce, 91.55 per cent of students cleared the Vocational stream and 88.06 per cent of students cleared the Science stream exam successfully. A total of 16,928 students secured first division, while 14,747 students got second division, and 3,172 passed with third division. In 2019, Commerce stream students had the best passing percentage of 87.59 in 2019 followed by Science where the passing percentage was 86.59, and Arts had the least passing percentage at 75.14.
At a press conference that starts at 9 am, the Assam 12th result for 2022 will be revealed.
The Assam board had introduced an app in 2019 to check the results. Students can download the app named ‘SEBA Results 2022’ from Google Playstore for android users. After downloading, go to the app and log in with the registration number. The result will appear on the screen.
The websites -- assam result.nic.in, seba.nic.in hslc result 2022, schools9.com 2022, sebaresults.in 2022, indiaresults, and assam results.nic.-- will all have the Assam HS result 2022 available.
