Saturday, July 31, 2021
AHSEC Assam Board HS 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Result to be declared in less than 1 hour, all streams can check at ahsec.nic.in

Assam Board AHSEC HS 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Students can check the results at the official websites- ahsec.nic.in, assamonline.in, resultsassam.nic.in, assamresults.in. If students are unable to check results through the website then they can download the board’s official app- ‘Upolobdha’.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 31, 2021 7:53:07 am
ahsec, ahsec 12th result 2021, ahsec result 2021Assam Board HS 12th Result 2021 Live: Students may check their results on the official website of AHSEC ahsec.nic.in or at resultsassam.nic.in. (Graphic: Abhishek Mitra)

Assam Board AHSEC HS Class 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, AHSEC will declare the results of Higher Secondary (class 12) examination today at 9 am. Students can check the results through the website ahsec.nic.in. If students are unable to check results through the website then they can download the board’s official app- ‘Upolobdha’. To check the result via SMS, students need to type Assam12<space>rollnumber and send it to 56263 and they will get their result as an SMS alert.

The examinations for class 12 were scheduled to start on May 12 but were indefinitely postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Approximately 7 lakh students are meant to appear for the board exams, out of which 2.5 lakh students are of class 12.

In 2020, the Commerce stream had the highest pass percentage with 88.18 per cent, followed by Science- 88.06 per cent. The Arts stream had the least pass percentage at 78.28 per cent. Abhinash Kalita from Science topped with 486 marks securing 97.2 per cent.

Sivasagar was the best performing district in 2020 overall. In the arts stream, the Darrang district was the best performing district with a pass percentage of 89.07 followed by Sivasagar at 88.66 per cent. In commerce, even though Chirang (37 students), West K Anglomg (one student only), and Majuli (27 students) had got 100 per cent results, Sivasagar had got 95.50 per cent pass percentage. Sivasagar topped in science stream in 2020 with a pass percentage of 95.97 per cent

Live Blog

AHSEC Assam Board HS 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: How to check score at ahsec.nic.in, Upolobdha

07:52 (IST)31 Jul 2021
How many students are registered for the Assam Board HS 12th results?

Aleast 2.5 lakh students are registered for the AHSEC HS 12th exam 2021 and are waiting for the results which will be declared in less than an hour.

07:47 (IST)31 Jul 2021
What was the passing percentage for Assam Board HS 12th results last year?

Assam had recorded a passing percentage of 78.28 in the year 2020 in which girls had outrun boys. The passing percentage this year is expected to be higher than last year as offline exams were cancelled. 

07:44 (IST)31 Jul 2021
Pointers for students waiting to check Assam Board HS 12th results 2021

1. Students must keep their admit card (to check roll number/registration number) around before checking results.

2. Students can also check their result without the internet via SMS. All they have to do is download the app  ‘Upolobdha’ and type Assam12<space>rollnumber and send it to 56263, after which they will get their result as an SMS alert.

07:39 (IST)31 Jul 2021
Know how to check Assam Board HS 12th results

Follow these steps to get access to your mark sheet-

Step 1: Visit the official website ahsec.nic

Step 2: Click on the result link  on the home page

Step 3: Fill in details like your roll number/registration number mentioned on the admit card

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen, download it

Step 5: Get a printout as soon as you can for future reference.

07:36 (IST)31 Jul 2021
AHSEC Assam Board HS 12th exams were cancelled earlier

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council had cancelled the class 12 exams in the state, which were schedule to begin on May 12. The decision was taken due to the rising cases of Covid or to ensure the safety of students, teachers and staff.  

07:25 (IST)31 Jul 2021
AHSEC Assam Board HS 12th results 2021 will be out today

The Assam Higher SecondaryEducation Council will declare the HS 12th results 2021 today at 9 am. Check this space for more updates.

ahsec, ahsec 12th result 2021, ahsec result 2021 Approximately 7 lakh students were registered for board exams, out of which 2.5 lakh students are of class 12. File.

Last year, HS result was the best in the past three years for all three streams. Arts stream — despite showing good performance in the past three years — 78.28 per cent in 2020, 75.14 per cent in 2019 and 74.68 per cent in 2018, remained the lowest performer in 2020. In commerce, the pass percentage jumped from 84.64 per cent in 2018 to 87.59 per cent in 2019 and 88.18 per cent in 2020. For the science stream, too the jump has been from 85.74 per cent in 2018, 86.59 per cent in 2019, and 88.06 per cent in 2020.

