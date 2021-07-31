AHSEC Assam Board HS 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Result to be declared in less than 1 hour, all streams can check at ahsec.nic.in

Assam Board HS 12th Result 2021 Live: Students may check their results on the official website of AHSEC ahsec.nic.in or at resultsassam.nic.in. (Graphic: Abhishek Mitra)

Assam Board AHSEC HS Class 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, AHSEC will declare the results of Higher Secondary (class 12) examination today at 9 am. Students can check the results through the website ahsec.nic.in. If students are unable to check results through the website then they can download the board’s official app- ‘Upolobdha’. To check the result via SMS, students need to type Assam12<space>rollnumber and send it to 56263 and they will get their result as an SMS alert.

The examinations for class 12 were scheduled to start on May 12 but were indefinitely postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Approximately 7 lakh students are meant to appear for the board exams, out of which 2.5 lakh students are of class 12.

In 2020, the Commerce stream had the highest pass percentage with 88.18 per cent, followed by Science- 88.06 per cent. The Arts stream had the least pass percentage at 78.28 per cent. Abhinash Kalita from Science topped with 486 marks securing 97.2 per cent.

Sivasagar was the best performing district in 2020 overall. In the arts stream, the Darrang district was the best performing district with a pass percentage of 89.07 followed by Sivasagar at 88.66 per cent. In commerce, even though Chirang (37 students), West K Anglomg (one student only), and Majuli (27 students) had got 100 per cent results, Sivasagar had got 95.50 per cent pass percentage. Sivasagar topped in science stream in 2020 with a pass percentage of 95.97 per cent