AHSEC Assam Board HS 12th Result 2021: How to check marks

Assam HS 12th Result 2021: Students may check their results on the official website of AHSEC ahsec.nic.in or at resultsassam.nic.in.

Assam Board AHSEC HS 12th Result 2021: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare the results for the class 12 board exams 2021 today at 9 am. Students may check their results on the official website of AHSEC — ahsec.nic.in or at resultsassam.nic.in.

The SEBA HSLC result was released on July 30. In the HSLC results, a total of 3,97,132 students passed out of 4,26,553 candidates, registering a pass percentage of 93.10 per cent.

AHSEC Assam Board Class 12th Result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- ahsec.nic.in or resultsassam.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link on the main home page

Step 3: Fill in your roll number/registration number mentioned o the admit card

Step 4: Marksheet will appear on the screen.

The Assam government had earlier cancelled board exams for both class 10 and class 12 keeping in mind the safety of students, teachers and staff, following all Covid-related health protocols.

Students are advised to download the results and later get a print out of the same for future reference. Assam had earlier cancelled the board examinations for both classes 10 and 12 in view of the second wave of the pandemic.

For the evaluation of results of class 12, two committees were formed be formed to carry out the evaluation – one for class 10 which falls under Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC). These committees decided the modalities for record-based evaluation. In 2020, the state recorded a 78.28 percent passing percentage in the AHSEC exams, with girls outperforming the boys.

For students of class 12 who had practical exams, 50 percent of the total marks would be have been provided based on best of three subjects of class 10, 30 percent from class 12 practicals, 10 percent based on internal assessment and attendance in class 11, and class 12. The remaining 10 per cent will be calculated based on the overall marks.

Meanwhile, Class 12 students of Arts and Commerce, who did not have practicals, got 50 per cent of their marks from the best of three subjects in class 10, 40 percent importance to internal assessment in class 11 and class 12, and an additional 10 percent to be marked by AHSEC.