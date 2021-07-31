AHSEC Assam Board HS 12th Result 2021 Declared: Pass percentage increases by over 10% this year

Assam Board HS 12th Result 2021: Students may check their results on the official website of AHSEC ahsec.nic.in or at resultsassam.nic.in. (Graphic: Abhishek Mitra)

Assam Board AHSEC HS 12th Result 2021: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, AHSEC declared the results of the Higher Secondary (class 12) examination today at 9 am. Students can check the results through the website ahsec.nic.in.

Pass percentage in Commerce and Science streams increased by over 10 per cent while in Arts it was by more than 20 per cent compared to the previous year for state board conducted class 12 examinations in Assam, results of which were declared on Saturday based on a marking formula after the cancellation of the exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

AHSEC Assam Board HS 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) declared the results of the class 12 examinations of 2021 as per the evaluation method suggested by a government committee.

This time, no position holder was declared. Following the cancellation of the examinations and devising a formula by an expert committee, the evaluation was done on the basis of marks obtained during internal evaluations and past examinations, AHSEC said.

Arts stream recorded a jump of pass percentage to 98.93 per cent this year against 78.28 per cent in 2020. Out of total 1,91,855 students in this stream, 1,89,793 were declared successful, of whom 1,01,709 were girls and 88,084 boys.

AHSEC HS Result 2021: How to check

Majuli district registered the highest pass percentage with 99.91 per cent of candidates declared successful. The Commerce stream saw pass percentage increasing to 99.57 per cent in 2021 from 88.18 per cent last year.

As many as 18,364 students were declared successful out of a total of 18,443 students who were evaluated. While 13,429 boys cleared the exams, the number of successful girls was 4935. Thirteen districts recorded a cent per cent pass percentage in this stream.

In the Science stream, 99.06 per cent of students cleared the exams this year compared to 88.06 per cent in 2020. Out of a total of 38,430 candidates, 38,068 cleared it, comprising 25,115 boys and 12,953 girls. Dima Hasao district recorded a 100 per cent pass percentage in the science stream, while West Karbi Anglong district had no candidate in this stream.