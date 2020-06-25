AHSEC Assam Board HS 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Result to be released today, check direct link

AHSEC HS Class 12th Result 2020 LIVE: Check results at hsinfo.in, ahsec.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh AHSEC HS Class 12th Result 2020 LIVE: Check results at hsinfo.in, ahsec.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

Assam Board AHSEC HS Class 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, AHSEC will announce the results of Higher Secondary (class 12) examination today at 9 am. Nearly 2.34 lakh students who had appeared in the Higher Secondary examinations can check the results through the website ahsec.nic.in.

Meanwhile, the students will get their mark sheets once the lockdown is lifted. According to the council, the hard copy of the HS mark sheets will be delivered to schools, and students may collect from their respective institutes. Last year a total of 2.4 lakh students had registered for the Assam HS examination.

If students unable to check result through website- ahsec.nic.in, they can download the board’s official app- ‘Upolobdha’. To check the result via SMS, students need to type Assam12<space>rollnumber and send it to 56263 and they will get their result as an SMS alert.

Last year, Commerce stream students had the best pass percentage of 87.59 per cent followed by Science where the pass percentage was 86.59 per cent and Arts students had the least pass percentage at 75.14 per cent.