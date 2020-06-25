scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 25, 2020
COVID19
Live now

AHSEC Assam Board HS 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Result to be released today, check direct link

Assam Board AHSEC HS 12th Result 2020 @ahsec.nic.in, assamonline.in, resultsassam.nic.in, assamresults.in LIVE Updates: Around 2.34 lakh students who had appeared in the Higher Secondary examinations can check the results through the websites- hsinfo.in, ahsec.nic.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 25, 2020 7:13:19 am
Assam HS Class 12th Result 2020 AHSEC HS Class 12th Result 2020 LIVE: Check results at hsinfo.in, ahsec.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

Assam Board AHSEC HS Class 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, AHSEC will announce the results of Higher Secondary (class 12) examination today at 9 am. Nearly 2.34 lakh students who had appeared in the Higher Secondary examinations can check the results through the website ahsec.nic.in.

Meanwhile, the students will get their mark sheets once the lockdown is lifted. According to the council, the hard copy of the HS mark sheets will be delivered to schools, and students may collect from their respective institutes. Last year a total of 2.4 lakh students had registered for the Assam HS examination.

If students unable to check result through website- ahsec.nic.in, they can download the board’s official app- ‘Upolobdha’. To check the result via SMS, students need to type Assam12<space>rollnumber and send it to 56263 and they will get their result as an SMS alert.

Last year, Commerce stream students had the best pass percentage of 87.59 per cent followed by Science where the pass percentage was 86.59 per cent and Arts students had the least pass percentage at 75.14 per cent.

Live Blog

Assam Board AHSEC HS 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Result to be available at hsinfo.in, ahsec.nic.in, check updates  

07:12 (IST)25 Jun 2020
Get Higher Secondary exam result at 9 am

The result of Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, AHSEC Higher Secondary (class 12) examination will be announced on Thursday, June 25 at 9 am. Nearly 2.34 lakh students who had appeared in the plus 2 examination can check the results through the website- ahsec.nic.in.

Assam HS Class 12th Result 2020 AHSEC HS Class 12th Result 2020 LIVE: Check results at hsinfo.in, ahsec.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

Assam Board HS 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The state declared the class 10 results earlier this month, which recorded a passing percentage of 64.80. Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita of Padum Pukhuri High School had emerged as the leading scorer, fetching a total of 595 marks. Among the districts, Nalabari stood as the best district with 78.73 per cent candidates successfully clearing the exams from the region.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd