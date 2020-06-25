AHSEC Assam Board HS result 2020: Barpeta’s Abinash Kalita tops exam, pass percentage at three-year high

Assam HS result 2020 declared at Assam HS result 2020 declared at http://www.assamonoine.in (Representational image)

In the Assam Board Higher Secondary examination result released today, the commerce stream has shown the best performance with 88.18 per cent of students passing the exam. Commerce continues to remain the best stream with the highest pass percentage for three consecutive years. This year, AHSEC’s science stream has scored the second spot with the pass percentage of 88.06 while in arts only 78.28 per cent students could pass. The result is available on the official websites – resultsassam.nic.in.

This HS result is best in the past three years for all three streams. Arts stream — despite showing good performance in the past three years — 78.28 per cent in 2020, 75.14 per cent in 2019 and 74.68 per cent in 2018, still remains the lowest performer of the year. In commerce, the pass percentage jumped from 84.64 per cent in 2018 to 87.59 per cent in 2019 and 88.18 per cent in 2020. For the science stream, too the jump has been from 85.74 per cent in 2018, 86.59 per cent in 2019, and 88.06 per cent in 2020.

While commerce might have the highest number of students passing the class 12 board exam, the top rank has been secured by a student from the science stream. The overall topper of Assam HS result 2020 is Abinash Kalita from Barpeta with 486 marks. In the arts stream, two students – Pubali Dekha from Darrang and Shraddha Borgohain from Nagaon have jointly topped Assam HS with 481 marks out of 500. In commerce stream, Krishna Maheswari from Dibrugarh has obtained rank 1 with 471 marks.

Sivasagar is the best performing district this year overall. In the arts stream, the Darrang is the best performing district with a pass percentage of 89.07 followed by Sivasagar at 88.66 per cent. In commerce, even though Chirang (37 stuents), West K Anglomg (one student only), and Majuli (27 students) have given 100 per cent result, Sivasagar has got 95.50 per cent pass percentage. Sivasagar tops in science stream with a pass percentage of 95.97 per cent.

