AHSEC Assam Board Class 12th Result 2022 Declared: Check how to download scorecard online, via SMS

Updated: June 27, 2022 9:04:40 am
Assam Board AHSEC HS 12th Result 2022: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has announced the Class 12 boards result at 9 am today, i.e. June 27, 2022. All the candidates who appeared for the board examination can check their respective results at the official website — sebaonline.org or resultsassam.nic.in.
This year, the Assam board has successfully conducted both the practical exams and theory exams. All the precautions with adherence to COVID-19 were taken by the schools and students as ordered by the state Assam government. The class 12 board exams were conducted from March 15 to April 12, 2022.
AHSEC Assam Board HS Class 12 results 2022: How to check scorecard through website
Step 1: Visit the official website — ahsec.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘Board result 2022’ available on the home page
Step 3: Submit your roll number or registration number and date of birth (DOB)
Step 4: The class 12 board exam result will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download results and then get a printout later for future reference.
AHSEC Assam Board HS Class 12 results 2022: How to check via SMS
Students can also check their board exam results via SMS. To check the result through a text message candidates are advised to follow the given format —
Step 1: Open the SMS app on your phone
Step 2: Tap on creating new SMS option
Step 3: In the body text, type Assam12<space>rollnumber
Step 4: Send it to 56263, after which students will get their result as an SMS alert.
Additionally, students can also check their results through the app named ‘SEBA Results 2022’. This app can be downloaded from Google Playstore for android users. After downloading, go to the app and log in with the registration number. The result will appear on the screen.
In 2021, the overall passing percentage was 98.93 per cent, of which 2,49,812 candidates appeared for the examination out of which 38430 candidates were from Science stream, 191855 were from Arts stream, 18443 were from the Commerce stream and 1081 students were from the vocational course.
