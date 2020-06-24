AHSEC Assam Board 12th Result 2020 date and time updates

Assam Board HS 12th Result 2020:Students can check the results on AHSEC’s official website – hsinfo.in, ahsec.nic.in. (Express Photo) Assam Board HS 12th Result 2020:Students can check the results on AHSEC’s official website – hsinfo.in, ahsec.nic.in. (Express Photo)

Assam Board AHSEC HS 12th Result 2020 Date: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare the state class 12 results on Thursday, June 25. The development was confirmed to indianexpress.com by a senior official affiliated with the board, who also mentioned that the evaluation process was completed last month.

As per news reports, around 2.34 lakh students had appeared in the class 12 exams this year, which were conducted between February 12 to March 14. Students can check the results on AHSEC’s official website – hsinfo.in, ahsec.nic.in. They can also get themselves registered with indianexpress.com by filling the box below for the same.

The result can also be checked on the official AHSEC result app, or via SMS. To get result via SMS, students will be required to send SEBA20<rollnumber> to 57766.

The state recorded a passing percentage of 60.23 in the previous year, with Meghashree Bora emerging as the leading scorer with 594 marks. India’s premier track and field athlete Hima Das, who had also appeared for the AHSEC class 12 exams last year, secured first division.

Meanwhile, the state declared the class 10 results earlier this month, which recorded a passing percentage of 64.80. Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita of Padum Pukhuri High School had emerged as the leading scorer, fetching a total of 595 marks. Among the districts, Nalabari stood as the best district with 78.73 per cent candidates successfully clearing the exams from the region.

