Assam Class 10, 12 Board exams cancelled: Education Minister Ranoj Pegu

The Assam government Friday cancelled class 10 and 12 board state board examinations on account of the second wave of the pandemic, education minister Ranoj Pegu said. The announcement comes after mounting pressure on the government to cancel the exam on health and safety grounds.

On Monday, students from Assam had moved the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of the exams. On Wednesday, the Assam Cabinet had recommended that the exams be cancelled in view of the pandemic.

CBSE CISCE Class 12th Results 2021 Live Updates

“We have decided to cancel the exam keeping the Covid situation in mind,” said Pegu, speaking at a press conference in Guwahati on Friday afternoon.

He said that two committees would be formed to carry out the evaluation — one for class 10, which falls under the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA), and the other for Class 12, which falls under the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC). The committees would decide the modalities for record-based evaluation within a week. “The results would be declared within July 31,” he said.

Both exams were initially scheduled for May 11, after which the government postponed them. While on June 8, the government had said that the exams will be held in the first two weeks of August, students had taken to Twitter demanding that the exams be scrapped. Approximately seven lakh students (2.5 lakh from Class 12 and 4.5 lakh from Class 10) were meant to appear for the exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday released the evaluation criteria or the final strategy through which it will assess Class 12 students.

As The Indian Express first reported, the Class 12 result will be based on the Class 10 component (30 per cent) based on the best three performing subjects in the board exams, class 11 component (30 per cent) will be based on the final exam and class 12 component (40 per cent) based on unit test/mid-term/pre-board. The CBSE Class 12 results will be released by July 31.