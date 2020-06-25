AHSEC Assam Board 12th Result 2020: How to check via Upolobdha app, websites, SMS

Assam Board HS 12th Result 2020: Check result at ahesc.nic.in. Image source: Representational image/ gettyimages.in/ designed by Gargi Singh Assam Board HS 12th Result 2020: Check result at ahesc.nic.in. Image source: Representational image/ gettyimages.in/ designed by Gargi Singh

Assam Board AHSEC HS 12th Result 2020: The result of Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) Higher Secondary (HS) exams will be released on Thursday, June 25. The result will be available at the website- ahsec.nic.in at 9 am. A total of 2.34 lakh students had appeared in Science, Arts and Commerce stream exams that was conducted from February 12 to March 14. Meanwhile, the students will get their mark sheets once the lockdown is lifted. According to the council, the hard copy of the mark sheets will be delivered to schools, and students may collect from their respective institutes.

Students can also check their results through indianexpress.com by registering with their roll number, date of birth, mail id. As the number of candidates is high there might be heavy traffic expected on the website, to stay ahead of the same, students need to follow these steps.

Assam AHSEC HS class 12 result 2020: How to check results

Check via mobile app- ‘Upolobdha’

If students unable to check result through website- ahsec.nic.in, they can download the board’s official app- ‘Upolobdha’ which if translated to English means ‘available’. The results will be available here for students to check. To check result from here students can follow these steps –

Step 1: Visit play store in your android phone

Step 2: Type Upolobdha, download the app

Step 3: Open the app, enter your mobile number.

Step 4: Enter roll code/roll number and code given

Step 5: Result will be available

How to check via SMS

To check the result via SMS, students need to type Assam12<space>rollnumber and send it to 56263 and they will get their result as an SMS alert.

AHSEC HS result 2020: How to check on websites

Step 1: Visit the official website, ahsec.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘HSC result 2020’

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Fill in roll number and date of birth (as asked)

Step 5: Result will appear, download it, and take a print out.

Last year, Commerce stream students had the best pass percentage of 87.59 per cent followed by Science where the pass percentage was 86.59 per cent and Arts students had the least pass percentage at 75.14 per cent.

