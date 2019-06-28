Ahmedabad: Police to join hands with colleges to curb drug abuse

In an attempt to curb the trend of rising drug use among students, Ahmedabad Police is planning to join hands with educational institutes to take remedial steps against addicts and disciplinary action against peddlers.

Advertising

Students who are found selling and consuming drugs in campuses would face disciplinary action including rustication if the college authorities or police catches them.

However, the police are also looking to build a trust relationship with substance abusers and their friends and relatives so that those in need can be sent to rehabilitation centres in time.

Ahmedabad police commissioner AK Singh said these were a few unconventional steps that the Gujarat Police was going to take in their prolonged fight against smuggling, sale and consumption of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in the state.

Advertising

“Our strategy is zero tolerance for anyone peddling drugs in and around educational campuses,” he said. “A watch will be kept on areas where students could procure drugs, and we are also keeping tabs on the criminal history of repeat offenders.”

He said the Narcotics Control Bureau was running a ‘Healthy Campus’ initiative under which they were planning to hold discussions with heads of higher educational institutes. “We want them to have a stake and take concrete action against substance use, including steps such as rustication,” said Singh.

The police commissioner said they were trying to emulate the Kerala model of ‘de-addiction’ centres for the affected youth of Gujarat. “One officer will soon be sent to Kerala to study their model of state-run de-addiction centres,” the commissioner said. “We are also trying to build a relationship with victims and their loved ones so that we send those who are in need to rehab but also infiltrate the network of drug peddlers.”

Singh said that a conventional war on drugs has not proven effective in the past.

“The classic method of catching a peddler, who then leads to the wholesaler has not proven very efficient. The chances of drug busts in random checks conducted on highways is also minimal because usually the consignments arrive in small couriers from far off states,” Singh explained. “Moreover, the procedure of drug busts is extremely complex and clerical in nature and if the seized amount is small, there is too less an incentive for a cop to actively pursue the case.”