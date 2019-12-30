Ahmedabad: MICA students turn teachers for students in Telav govt school

As part of it, the students visit Telav government secondary and higher secondary school every day, for two hours, to teach Math and English to Class 9 students. As part of it, the students visit Telav government secondary and higher secondary school every day, for two hours, to teach Math and English to Class 9 students.

As part of an outreach activity of helping nearby villages, around 150 first-year students of MICA, Ahmedabad, have turned teachers for three months.

The project in its third year is part of the Telav Teaching Programme (TTP), initiated by Micavaani, MICA’s community radio station. As part of it, the students visit Telav government secondary and higher secondary school every day, for two hours, to teach Math and English to Class 9 students.

Not compromising with their own classes, the students go to teach early morning. Speaking about the initiative, Yash Gupta, a junior team member of Micavaani, said, “We began the teaching programme in December and will continue till March. This year, the participation number is highest. Last year, the scheduling was a bit different. Volunteers used to go on alternate days and we faced a problem where the kids would see a new face almost every day. This year, we have scheduled the volunteers based on a particular topic, ensuring a flow. Interestingly, this year our syllabus is purely based on practical learning and foundation building.” Sri Bhargava, second-year student and a Micavaani senior team member, said, “We could see the difference not only in the student enrollment but also in the number of volunteers. Starting with 80 volunteers in the first year, this time around 150 would be participating in the project.”

“A MICA research found that many children drop out after Class 9 because parents believe that it would be a burden on them if their the students continue studies after clearing Class 10. So, we made the parents realise the importance of completing Class 10 and the job prospects they would have after it,” Bhargava said. Apart from core subjects, the team has included extra-curricular activities like workshops on art and craft, music, dance and drama.

Sharing her experience, Ankita Keshari, a first-year student, said, “I had prepared English grammar rules and methods but I realised that it was not easy for the students to grasp as their basic was not very strong. So we started teaching them verbs and adverbs through examples in Hindi and English.”

Raunaq Singh, a first-year student, said, “It was a great experience that I would remember forever. Their performance was beyond my expectations. This experience has completely changed my perception of government school children.”

Another student Simran Hora said, “Telav teaching project was one the most amazing learning experiences for me.”

