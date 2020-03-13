Ahmedabad: Graduates bag better packages than postgraduate candidates

As per the data maintained by the placement cell constituted under the education department for the mega placement camp, out of the 94,464 registered students, 36 percent (34,584) attended interviews. (File) As per the data maintained by the placement cell constituted under the education department for the mega placement camp, out of the 94,464 registered students, 36 percent (34,584) attended interviews. (File)

Students with bachelor’s degrees in arts, science, commerce, engineering and business administration were offered higher pay packages than those who hold master’s degrees in the same disciplines at the mega placement camp organized by the Gujarat government recently.

Candidates with bachelor’s degrees, barring pharmacy graduates, were offered around Rs 6 lakh per annum. Pharmacy graduates were offered the lowest salaries of around Rs 1.5 lakh per annum.

Data accessed by The Indian Express on the annual salary package offered to students in the state government’s mega placement camp has revealed that the applicants with BA, BSc, BCom, BE and BBA degrees have grabbed the highest packages of Rs 6 lakh per annum as compared to postgraduates in science, the management or even MSc, MBA, MCA and ME holders who were offered a maximum pay of Rs 2.5-3 lakh per annum.

Out of 34,584 students who attended interviews across 30 districts from February 6 to 20, 17,148 (49 percent) were selected by various companies. The result has made the Gujarat education department to take up a study to analyze the trend if any.

Barring students in the final year of MA who were offered Rs 6 lakh per annum salary, MSc and MCA students got jobs with a pay package of Rs 2.5 lakh, MBA Rs 2.4 lakh, LLB Rs 2.44 lakh, BPEd Rs 1.8 lakh and Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) Rs 2.2 lakh while postgraduate in the same (MSW) Rs 1.99 lakh.

“The trend took the education department by surprise. To find out the reasons behind this, I have decided to hold a webinar with industry stakeholders,” Principal Secretary Education Anju Sharma told The Indian Express.

Out of 1.3 lakh eligible candidates graduating from government and grant-in-aid technical and non-technical colleges in June 2020, nearly 94,500 final year students from 439 government and grant-in-aid technical and non-technical colleges registered for over 75,000 vacancies with 4,671 industries during the placement camps.

As per the data maintained by the placement cell constituted under the education department for the mega placement camp, out of the 94,464 registered students, 36 percent (34,584) attended interviews. The highest percentage of the 17,148 selected students is from Commerce stream from which 6,686 students got offers.

This year, to rule out a poor performance in the placement camps, the education department took several measures, including roping in district collectors to ensure the camp was a success.

