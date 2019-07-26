Ahmedabad girl tops CS foundation exam

A 19-year-old Ahmedabad girl has secured all India first rank in the foundation examination of Company Secretaries by scoring 358 out of 400 marks.

The topper, Khushi Sanghavi, is among 10 students from the Ahmedabad chapter who were among top 25 in the computer based CS foundation examination. Four girls found place among top 10.

“I was not expecting first rank,” said Khushi, who is doing B.Com from RJ Tibrewal Commerce College in the city. She decided to pursue CS after her cousin completed the course after getting 14th all India rank a couple of years ago.

Originally from Tharad taluka of Banaskantha district, the family now stays in Paldi area in Ahmedabad where her father Devendrakumar runs a garment business. Her mother Bhartiben is a homemaker.

Khushi prepared for the CS foundation examination for one year, attending eight hours of lectures at the coaching institute and devoting five to six hours of self study at home. “Covering all the modules is very important. Once it is done, it is not difficult to crack the exam,” she says.

Kirtan Panchal, 19, who secured 14th rank is the first in the family to have cracked the CS exam. His father Yogeshbhai who does screen-printing work from a small shop is already under debt of Rs 2.5 lakh which he took to cover the cost of Kirtan’s education. His mother, Trupti, runs a tiffin service.

“No one in my family is a CA or CS. I got to know about this course from a seminar that was organised in my school. Now with the new Companies Act 2013, the opportunities for a CS has increased,” he said.

Kirtan, who commutes 18-20 kilometres daily to his coaching institute by public transport bus, says that he wanted to pursue Chartered Accountancy. “But since that requires more expenses, I chose CS,” he adds.

All India fifth rank holder Nishi Shah,18, also from Ahmedabad, is a second year student at HL College of Commerce. She said the rank was completely unexpected. She is also the first one in her family to have cleared the CS exam.

“I was totally confused on what to choose for my higher studies, even at the time when I was pursuing this CS course. Since I was interested in law I decided to choose this course but now I want to do MBA,” she said.

Anjali Paliwal, AIR 17, also from Ahmedabad, said, “Since my law exam did not go too well I was not expecting a rank below 20.”

Priti Kumavat,19, who scored 24th rank, says, “The preparation was difficult… my father is very supportive though in my society girls are still not allowed to pursue higher studies.”

Other toppers from the Ahmedabad Chapter are Vishesh Gupta (AIR 16th), Chirag Tekwani (AIR 18th), Karan Parikh (AIR 22nd), Hraday Jaiswal (AIR 22nd) and Pranith Nair (AIR 24th).

Mehul Rajput, chairman of Institite of Company Secretariat of India, Ahmedabad Chapter, said that out of 233 students appeared, 147 cleared with a pass percentage of 63.09 against the national pass percentage of 64.53 per cent. “With four chapters in Gujarat one each in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot and Surat, nearly 450-500 students attempted the foundation exam from the state,” Rajput said.