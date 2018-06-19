Ahmedabad boy secures fifth rank in AIIMS entrance exam

Amitabh Chauhan; Stuti Shah; Ritudhwaj Savalia Amitabh Chauhan; Stuti Shah; Ritudhwaj Savalia

Ahmedabad boy Amitabh Chauhan,18, secured the fifth rank in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) MBBS Entrance Examination, results of which were declared Monday. A student of St Ann’s School, Bopal, Amitabh had earlier secured the 34th rank in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

“I am happy. Two years of hardwork has paid off. AIIMS Delhi was my goal,” he said, adding that he put in around 10 to 12 hours of study every day and giving up on using a smartphone as he often got “jealous” over his friends’ lives on social media, something he hoped to continue as he liked to live in the”real world”. “I am excited to meet new people at AIIMS Delhi. I am not sure about which branch to pursue though.”

His mother Jigna Chauhan is a professor at R J Tibrewal Commerce College in Ahmedabad and his father Pankaj Chauhan is a doctor at Dr Jivraj Mehta Hospital.

Rank 36 also from city

Another student from Ahmedabad, Stuti Shah,18, secured the 36th position in the prestigious examination. The boost, she says, came after she could secure on the 180th rank in the NEET. “I was disappointed but my parents, teachers and mentors motivated me to not let my hopes down for the AIIMS exam,” she said.

She dedicates her achievement to the love and support she received from her parents and teachers. She scored 90 per cent or 99.66 percentile in her Class XII from Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB). “I would study eight hours a day, preparing from both, GSHSEB books as well as the NCERT books for my entrance examinations,” she said.

Stuti’s hopes to become a researcher one day and develop medicines and new techniques to treat cancer and other diseases. A daughter of practicing doctors, she said she doesn’t want to follow her parents’ footsteps. “Our country has a lot of practicing doctors, but we need more vaccines and medicine to tackle health problems,” she said. Her father Vinod Shah is an orthopedic and her mother Naina Shah is a paediatrician.

A trained singer, she says the most important things that helped her reach the coveted rank is her keyboard and music. “My younger brother would play with me to reduce stress,” she said. On social media, she agrees that it could be a distraction but also said it was important to use technology to keep up with the demanding academics.

Ritudhwaj Savalia who came to Ahmedabad from Rajkot for his higher studies at Tulip International School secured 96th rank in AIIMS exam. He had secured 84th position in NEET. He believes that social media doesn’t affect your score if one controlled themselves from being too distracted.

