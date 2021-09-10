Ahead of JEE Main results, check list of top IITs, NITs, IIITs as per NIRF ranking 2021

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main final session results anytime soon now. Aspirants who have scored well in the previous attempts must be busy preparing for JEE Advanced to get into the prestigious engineering colleges of the country. While the college allotment is based on the rank list and score in the JEE Advanced, it is important to know which are the best engineering colleges in India to get admitted to.

Read | JEE Main Session 4 Result 2021 LIVE Updates

The Ministry of Education on Thursday released the NIRF ranking for best institutes in India under various categories. While IISc Bangalore is yet again at rank 1, the list witnessed some new names and rank improvements. In the best engineering colleges category, IIT Madras continued to maintain its position on the top.

NIRF Ranking 2021: Top 10 IITs

Rank 1: IIT Madras

Rank 2: IIT Delhi

Rank 3: IIT Bombay

Rank 4: IIT Kanpur

Rank 5: IIT Kharagpur

Rank 6: IIT Roorkee

Rank 7: IIT Guwahati

Rank 8: IIT Hyderabad

Rank 11: IIT Dhanbad

Rank 14: IIT Varanasi (BHU)

READ | Top educational institute in India | Top universities in India | Best Indian engineering college | Top 10 management institutes | Best medical colleges in India

NIRF Ranking 2021: Top 10 NITs

Rank 9: NIT Tiruchirapalli

Rank 10: NIT Karnataka

Rank 20: NIT Rourkela

Rank 23: NIT Warangal

Rank 25: NIT Calicut

Rank 29: NIT Durgapur

Rank 44: NIT Kurukshetra

Rank 48: NIT Silchar

Rank 59: NIT Meghalaya

Rank 64: NIT Raipur

Apart from this, the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad and the IIIT-Bangalore ranked at 54th and 76th positions respectively.

Vellore Institute of Technology, Institute of Chemical Technology, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Jadavpur University and Anna University also made it to the top 20 engineering schools in India in the NIRF rankings 2021.