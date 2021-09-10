Ahead of JEE Main results, check list of top IITs, NITs, IIITs as per NIRF ranking 2021

Updated: September 10, 2021 1:52:16 pm
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main final session results anytime soon now. Aspirants who have scored well in the previous attempts must be busy preparing for JEE Advanced to get into the prestigious engineering colleges of the country. While the college allotment is based on the rank list and score in the JEE Advanced, it is important to know which are the best engineering colleges in India to get admitted to.
The Ministry of Education on Thursday released the NIRF ranking for best institutes in India under various categories. While IISc Bangalore is yet again at rank 1, the list witnessed some new names and rank improvements. In the best engineering colleges category, IIT Madras continued to maintain its position on the top.
NIRF Ranking 2021: Top 10 IITs
Rank 1: IIT Madras
Rank 2: IIT Delhi
Rank 3: IIT Bombay
Rank 4: IIT Kanpur
Rank 5: IIT Kharagpur
Rank 6: IIT Roorkee
Rank 7: IIT Guwahati
Rank 8: IIT Hyderabad
Rank 11: IIT Dhanbad
Rank 14: IIT Varanasi (BHU)
NIRF Ranking 2021: Top 10 NITs
Rank 9: NIT Tiruchirapalli
Rank 10: NIT Karnataka
Rank 20: NIT Rourkela
Rank 23: NIT Warangal
Rank 25: NIT Calicut
Rank 29: NIT Durgapur
Rank 44: NIT Kurukshetra
Rank 48: NIT Silchar
Rank 59: NIT Meghalaya
Rank 64: NIT Raipur
Apart from this, the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad and the IIIT-Bangalore ranked at 54th and 76th positions respectively.
Vellore Institute of Technology, Institute of Chemical Technology, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Jadavpur University and Anna University also made it to the top 20 engineering schools in India in the NIRF rankings 2021.
