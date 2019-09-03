Ahead of PU elections, ABVP, INSO, HPSU hold rally

Written by Manik Berry

Advertising

As the elections are nearing at Panjab University, ABVP and its allies INSO and HPSU took out a rally Monday to inform the students about the party panel.

The rally had slogans repeating the panel code for the alliance, which is 3125, along with the names of the candidates. The presidential candidate, Paras Rattan, Divya Chopra, who is contesting for the vice-president post, candidate for the secretary candidate Gaurav Duhan and joint secretary candidate Rohit Sharma were also present at the rally.

“It is a stiff competition this time, especially for the presidential candidate and it will be a close call for these elections,” Rohit Sharma said. The topic of converting Panjab University into a Heritage University has also been brought up in the joint manifesto of INSO, ABVP and HPSU.

The rally began from girls hostel number 8 on the South Campus of the university.