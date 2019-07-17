Ahead of new academic session, DU sets-up anti ragging mechanism with help of Delhi Police

The University of Delhi (DU) adopts several security measures as a new session is about to begin at the varsity. A meeting between senior staff members from DU and officials from DTC, metro and police was held earlier this week in which it was re-enforced to strictly implement implementation of anti-ranging and anti-harassment measures.

Among some of the precautionary measures, the varsity has decided to set-up two joint control room each in North and COuth campus from July 20 to July 27, 2019. The helpline number for the north campus is 27667221 and for the south campus is 24119832. An anti-ragging or disciplinary committee and vigilance squad will be constituted by every college, faculty, department and hostel, as per the varsity.

The DU officials informed that every student and their guardians or parents will have to sign a mandatory anti-ragging affidavit. Every college will have a police picket and if one is found ragging another student, s/he will have to face legal consequences along with suspension and cancellation of degree.

If a student faces any sort of harassment and wishes to complain, they can do so by dropping a written complaint in any complaint box in their college or call anti-ragging helpline number 1801805522 or the joint control room numbers, as mentioned above.

Sensitive areas in the campus have been put under surveillance. Anti-ragging posters in Hindi and English have been put in every college, claims the varsity.