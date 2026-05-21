Ahead of NEET retest, Dharmendra Pradhan asks online platforms to crack down on misinformation

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has asked social media platforms to proactively identify, block, and take down channels spreading misinformation ahead of the NEET-UG retest next month.
At a meeting with representatives of social media platforms, including Telegram, Meta and Google, Pradhan asked them to coordinate with the Education Ministry, the National Testing Agency (NTA), and law enforcement agencies to prevent the spread of misinformation on the exam through online groups and Telegram channels that become active ahead of the exam, and circulate claims of paper leaks.
In the second review meeting that the Minister held in as many days, the minister has also sought the support of central security and intelligence agencies to ensure that the retest is conducted securely.
NEET-UG, which was conducted for over 22 lakh candidates on May 3, was cancelled last week over an alleged paper leak that the CBI is now probing.
What teacher who first flagged NEET leak wrote in his complaint
With the CBI having arrested two people associated with the NTA’s question paper setting process, NTA officials said that the agency’s processes are being strengthened ahead of the retest to ensure that those associated with it are vetted, and the issues that have been raised during the inquiry are fixed.
This also includes “institutional reform” to ensure integrity of the exam through reforms in preparation of question papers and their translation, and the printing and transport of question papers to centres.