Ahead of NEET retest, Dharmendra Pradhan asks online platforms to crack down on misinformation

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has asked social media platforms to proactively identify, block, and take down channels spreading misinformation ahead of the NEET-UG retest next month.

At a meeting with representatives of social media platforms, including Telegram, Meta and Google, Pradhan asked them to coordinate with the Education Ministry, the National Testing Agency (NTA), and law enforcement agencies to prevent the spread of misinformation on the exam through online groups and Telegram channels that become active ahead of the exam, and circulate claims of paper leaks.

In the second review meeting that the Minister held in as many days, the minister has also sought the support of central security and intelligence agencies to ensure that the retest is conducted securely.