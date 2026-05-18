Ahead of NEET retest, a scramble again for rooms, crash courses in Kota

Across the country, thousands of medical college aspirants are making the same journey back to Kota after the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled NEET-UG 2026 following allegations of a multi-state paper leak.

Written by: Vidheesha Kuntamalla
5 min readNew DelhiUpdated: May 18, 2026 05:13 AM IST
Ahead of retest, a scramble again for rooms, crash courses in KotaNSUI members protest against the NEET paper leak, at Vikhroli in Mumbai, Sunday. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)
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The train from Rudrapur to Kota was already full when 25-year-old Yash Gangwar and his cousin Arthik boarded it on May 14. There were no AC tickets left. The region was in the grip of a heatwave, but the two NEET aspirants could not afford to wait. “We had to return immediately. We had to start preparing again,” Yash told The Indian Express from Kota.

Across the country, thousands of medical college aspirants are making the same journey back to Kota after the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled NEET-UG 2026 following allegations of a multi-state paper leak. With the re-examination scheduled for June 21, students who had only just returned home after the May 3 exam are once again moving into hostel rooms and coaching classrooms, even as institutes scramble to launch emergency crash courses, free test series and counselling support.

Within hours of the cancellation announcement, the city’s coaching industry had begun reorganising itself around what students are now calling “Re-NEET”.

Also read | Rajasthan family at centre of leak row saw 4 kids crack NEET last year

At Motion Education in Kota, founder and CEO Nitin Vijay said the institute was redesigning its support system around what he described as an “emergency situation”. “The three things students need most right now are test papers, practice and lecture revision,” he said.

The institute will conduct daily live revision lectures on YouTube, provide free practice material and test papers through its app, and create customised study plans based on weak chapters identified for each student. Around 40 to 50 per cent of its roughly 6,000-6,500 students are expected to return for physical classes, which will include daily sessions, tests, discussions and personalised homework.

Read | 120 of 410 questions from NEET UG appeared in ‘guess paper’, probe begins in Rajasthan

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“Students are emotionally exhausted… Teachers, parents and students all have to work together to keep them mentally strong,” Vijay said.

Aakash Educational Services Limited announced a dedicated “Victory Batch” for Re-NEET aspirants at a nominal fee of Rs 99, while making the programme free for already enrolled students. Classes began on May 16 across centres nationwide and included chapter-wise tests, NEET-pattern practice papers, revision sessions focused on high-weightage topics and post-test discussions.

Edtech platform Physics Wallah has launched “Mission 30 NEET 2026” for students appearing in the re-examination. Running from May 14 through mid-June, the programme includes daily live classes streamed through PW’s Competition Wallah YouTube channel, complete syllabus revision, handwritten notes, formula sheets, mind maps, video solutions and 12 full-length tests. Students can attempt these tests online through the PW app or in person at nearby offline centres.

The company has also introduced one-to-one emotional wellbeing support through “PW Prerna” counsellors and in-person helpdesks at offline centres for students navigating travel, accommodation and re-exam anxiety.

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The head of a prominent coaching institute in Kota said the economics behind such initiatives were more manageable for large coaching companies than they appeared. “Strategically speaking, for giant coaching centres, this is quite affordable,” he said. “One reason is genuine goodwill — institutes understand that students are under tremendous emotional stress after the cancellation. But these are also already scalable systems.”

Most large institutes, he said, already have faculty, digital infrastructure and recorded lecture ecosystems in place. “The teachers are already employed, the infrastructure already exists, and many lectures are anyway available free on YouTube. When it comes to test series, most institutes are running them through their own apps and internal platforms. They are not hiring external vendors,” the institute head said.

For many students, the cancellation has taken a toll. Yash, now in his eighth attempt, believed he finally stood a chance this year. “I calculated my marks and thought maybe I would make it this time,” he said, adding that returning has also brought fresh challenges. His cousin Arthik said accommodation costs had already started climbing. “Earlier rooms were around Rs 10,000. Now they are charging nearly Rs 15,000,” he said.

For many students, though, the biggest reason to return is not lectures alone but the environment Kota offers. “There is no proper internet, no test series and no study environment in my village,” Arthik said. The free test series is another draw. “If the tests had not been free, I would have spent another Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000 just for the tests,” he said.

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Parvez, a 25-year-old aspirant from Moradabad in UP, said the emotional impact of the cancellation had been severe. “My mind is not at peace,” he said. Yet he too plans to return to Kota. “When you see other students studying, you automatically begin studying seriously yourself,” he said.

For 20-year-old Shantanu Kacher, the cancellation came while he was staying at his grandmother’s house in Damoh, MP. Within hours, his father booked him a train ticket back to Kota, where his books and notes are still inside his hostel room. Back after a seven-and-a-half-hour journey, the fourth-time aspirant is trying to force himself back into a routine, though he sees the re-exam as an opportunity to improve on last year’s score. “After the exam, I had mentally stopped studying,” he said.

Students say they are now drawing from multiple institutes simultaneously. “I already began taking full-syllabus tests from different platforms because there is no time left for sectional preparation. At this stage, we need to complete papers continuously so that we remain in exam rhythm,” Yash said.

Vidheesha Kuntamalla
Vidheesha Kuntamalla

Vidheesha Kuntamalla is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She is known for her investigative reporting on higher education policy, international student immigration, and academic freedom on university campuses. Her work consistently connects policy decisions with lived realities, foregrounding how administrative actions, political pressure, and global shifts affect students, faculty, and institutions. Professional Profile Core Beat: Vidheesha covers education in Delhi and nationally, reporting on major public institutions including the University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia, the IITs, and the IIMs. She also reports extensively on private and government schools in the National Capital Region. Prior to joining The Indian Express, she worked as a freelance journalist in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for over a year, covering politics, rural issues, women-centric issues, and social justice. Specialisation: She has developed a strong niche in reporting on the Indian student diaspora, particularly the challenges faced by Indian students and H-1B holders in the United States. Her work examines how geopolitical shifts, immigration policy changes, and campus politics impact global education mobility. She has also reported widely on: * Mental health crises and student suicides at IITs * Policy responses to campus mental health * Academic freedom and institutional clampdowns at JNU, South Asian University (SAU), and Delhi University * Curriculum and syllabus changes under the National Education Policy Her recent reporting has included deeply reported human stories on policy changes during the Trump administration and their consequences for Indian students and researchers in the US. Reporting Style Vidheesha is recognised for a human-centric approach to policy reporting, combining investigative depth with intimate storytelling. Her work often highlights the anxieties of students and faculty navigating bureaucratic uncertainty, legal precarity, and institutional pressure. She regularly works with court records, internal documents, official data, and disciplinary frameworks to expose structural challenges to academic freedom. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2024 & 2025) 1. Express Investigation Series JNU’s fault lines move from campus to court: University fights students and faculty (November 2025) An Indian Express investigation found that since 2011, JNU has appeared in over 600 cases before the Delhi High Court, filed by the administration, faculty, staff, students, and contractual workers across the tenures of three Vice-Chancellors. JNU’s legal wars with students and faculty pile up under 3 V-Cs | Rs 30-lakh fines chill campus dissent (November 2025) The report traced how steep monetary penalties — now codified in the Chief Proctor’s Office Manual — are reshaping dissent and disciplinary action on campus. 2. International Education & Immigration ‘Free for a day. Then came ICE’: Acquitted after 43 years, Indian-origin man faces deportation — to a country he has never known (October 2025) H-1B $100,000 entry fee explained: Who pays, who’s exempt, and what’s still unclear? (September 2025) Khammam to Dallas, Jhansi to Seattle — audacious journeys in pursuit of the American dream after H-1B visa fee hike (September 2025) What a proposed 15% cap on foreign admissions in the US could mean for Indian students (October 2025) Anxiety on campus after Trump says visas of pro-Palestinian protesters will be cancelled (January 2025) ‘I couldn’t believe it’: F-1 status of some Indian students restored after US reverses abrupt visa terminations (April 2025) 3. Academic Freedom & Policy Exclusive: South Asian University fires professor for ‘inciting students’ during stipend protests (September 2025) Exclusive: Ministry seeks explanation from JNU V-C for skipping Centre’s meet, views absence ‘seriously’ (July 2025) SAU rows after Noam Chomsky mentions PM Modi, Lankan scholar resigns, PhD student exits SAU A series of five stories examining shrinking academic freedom at South Asian University after global scholar Noam Chomsky referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an academic interaction, triggering administrative unease and renewed debate over political speech, surveillance, and institutional autonomy on Indian campuses. 4. Mental Health on Campuses In post-pandemic years, counselling rooms at IITs are busier than ever; IIT-wise data shows why (August 2025) Campus suicides: IIT-Delhi panel flags toxic competition, caste bias, burnout (April 2025) 5. Delhi Schools These Delhi government school grads are now success stories. Here’s what worked — and what didn’t (February 2025) ‘Ma’am… may I share something?’ Growing up online and alone, why Delhi’s teens are reaching out (December 2025) ... Read More

 

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