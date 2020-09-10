Ahead of NEET, Health Ministry revises SOPs for conducting exams

NEET 2020: As per the revised guidelines, exams are not allowed to be held in the containment zones. Representational image/ file

NEET 2020: Just two days before conducting the medical entrance exam- National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the Ministry of Health and Family welfare has released revised guidelines according to which, exams are not allowed to be held in the containment zones.

“Only those examination centers which are outside the containment zone shall be allowed to function. Staff/ examinees from containment zones shall not be permitted. Such examinees shall be given an opportunity to undertake the examination through other means or the Universities/Educational Institution/ Agency may consider appropriate measures in this regard,” the MoHFW Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) mentioned. The Health Ministry had earlier issued standard operating procedures for exams on September 2.

According to the guidelines, the universities, exam conducting agencies were asked to conduct examinations in a staggered manner to avoid overcrowding at the exam centre. “Keeping in view the physical distancing norms, institutions should have adequate room capacity to ensure proper sitting arrangements for examination,” the guidelines mentioned. The ministry has also made use of masks, and a physical distance of 6 feet mandatory to appear in the exam.

The ministry also asked varsities/ exam conducting agencies to arrange a special isolation room for candidates who will be found symptomatic/ affected with COVID-19. “The examination center should have a designated isolation room for isolating any person who is found symptomatic at the time of screening or during examination, till such time medical advice may be sought,” the revised SOP mentioned. Only asymptomatic staff and students shall be allowed inside the examination hall.

The candidates who will appear for NEET on September 13 and other exams can download the guidelines available on the website- mohfw.gov.in.

