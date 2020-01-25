Ahead of Class 10, 12 board exams, CBSE warns students, parents of ‘fake news’

CBSE Board exams to begin from February 15 (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/ Representational) CBSE Board exams to begin from February 15 (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/ Representational)

Ahead of the board exams, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a letter warning parents, teachers and students against ‘fake news’. The Board in its letter said, “It is being noticed that that certain unscrupulous elements intend to spread rumours by hosting fake videos/messages on News platforms/ Social Media platforms like YouTube, FaceBook, twitter etc. to spread confusion and panic among students, parents, schools and general public.”

The Board asked people to support it in conducting the exams fairly. It also appealed to “public in general to cooperate with the Board for the smooth conduct of exams 2020 and not to participate in spreading of rumours and not believe in baseless information”.

Last year, a youtube channel had claimed that CBSE class 10 Mathematics question paper was leaked and the board had issued FIR against the same. Such reports were filled after reportedly 20 lakh students were affected as class 12 economics and class 10 mathematics question papers in CBSE 2018 board exams were compromised,

This year, the board has issued a warning in advance. The letter, while asking students to be aware and not believe in such news, also warns “mischievous elements” that “immediate and suitable action” will be taken if fake news is spread.

Last year in CBSE question papers, several errors were found; from CBSE class 12 English exam when internal choice questions were both put in exam to Multiple ‘printing errors’ were reported by students in class 12 accountancy exam. A six marks question in class 12 mathematics exam asked students two different questions in Hindi and English translations, leading to confusion.

This year, the board theory exams will begin from February 15 while the practical exams have been over already. To pass in boards, students need to score 33 per cent marks in both practical and theory sessions.

