Ahead of CBSE and state board exams, PM Modi releases updated edition of ‘Exam Warriors’

The updated edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s book, ‘Exam Warriors’ launched on March 29, a month before the CBSE board exams. The book has new mantras and a range of interesting activities to remain stress free before the exam. “Let us all help our youngsters as they appear for their examinations,” Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister announced the launch of the new book as he said, “As the exam season begins, I am delighted to share that the updated edition of Exam Warriors is now available. The book has new Mantras and a range of interesting activities. The book reaffirms the need to remain stress free before an exam,” he added.

The book has been made available both online and in the bookstores. It is also available on the Narendra Modi, NaMo app.

According to the publishers, the new edition proposes a systematic approach to tackling challenges “students face outside and inside classrooms, touching upon diverse themes such as competing with oneself, discovering oneself, time management, technology, gratitude and goal setting”.

As the exam season begins, I am delighted to share that the updated edition of #ExamWarriors is now available. The book has new Mantras and a range of interesting activities. The book reaffirms the need to remain stress free before an exam. https://t.co/4DLeHLVWi6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 29, 2021

“This edition will also have a special impactful address from the author and our honourable Prime Minister for the educators and teachers, thanking them for their service and sharing some insights that will lead them to give their students an immersive and enriching learning experience,” it added, as reported by PTI.

Exam Warriors, first published in 2018 is a compilation of 25 mantras where the PM advised parents and students on ways to deal with exam-related stress.