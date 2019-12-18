Ahead of Boards, PM Modi’s Exam Warriors released in Braille

PM Modi’s Exam Warrior. (File Photo) PM Modi’s Exam Warrior. (File Photo)

The Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawarchand Gehlot today released the Braille Edition of the book “Exam Warriors” authored by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

This comes in wake of both national boards, the CBSE and CISCE, releasing their exam date sheet for upcoming class 10 and class 12 exams, prompting a flood of tips for students to ace the syllabus and handle pressure.

The Braille edition in both Hindi and English has been prepared and it will extend the book to the visually-impaired. All the pictures of the book have been described as well.

Talking about the book last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an address to students at the Royal University of Bhutan had said, “Much of what I wrote in my book ‘Exam Warriors’ is influenced by teachings of Lord Buddha, especially the importance of positivity, overcoming fear and living in oneness, be it with the present moment or with mother nature.”

Exam Warriors is a compilation of 25 mantras where the PM advised parents and students on ways to deal with examination-related stress. It was first released in February 2019 by then External Affairs Minister (late) Sushma Swaraj and the then HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar.

