Agriculture University JET admit card 2019 released: How to download

Agriculture University JET admit card 2019: The Agriculture University, Kota releases admit card or hall ticket for the joint entrance test (JET) 2019 at its official website, jetcoakota.com. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 12 (Sunday), 2019.

The exam is conducted to access candidates to be enrolled in various agriculture and related programmes in the varsity. Those who are selected through the exam will be shortlisted for counselling scheduled to begin from June 2019. The admission process for 2019-20 will be over by July 20, 2019, as per the official notification.

Agriculture University JET admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, jetcoakota.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘candidate log-in’

Step 3: Log-in using registration number and password

Step 4: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to download and take a print out of the admit card. No one will be allowed to appear for the exam without a valid admit card or hall ticket.

The exam is conducted to enroll students in Agriculture, horticulture, forestry, fisheries science, food nutrition and dietetics, dairy technology, food technology, and related courses.

Agriculture University JET admit card 2019: Exam pattern

The question paper would be available in the following five subjects namely, Agriculture, Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics, however, the candidate has to attempt three subjects. For admission in Dairy Technology and Food Technology, candidates must attempt Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics only. Four marks will be awarded for every correct answer and one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.