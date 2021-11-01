Agra boy achieves AIR 5 in NEET 2021, likely to publish his sci-fi novel soon

The wait for over 16 lakh students came to an end on Monday evening when the National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the result for the NEET-UG 2021. Eighteen-year old Nikhar Bansal achieved all India rank (AIR) 5 in the medical entrance exam that was held in September.

Bansal is from Agra and completed his class 12 from Mata Kasturi Devi School in Delhi and also took the exam from an exam centre in the national capital.

Deeply passionate about novels, Nikhar decided to choose the medical stream over the arts. Agra boy Nikhar told indianexpress.com, “My life’s aim is simple. I want to help as many people as possible. It comes to me naturally as I have seen my father serving people all his life.” His father Dr Ajay Bansal is an orthopaedic surgeon and his mother Poornima Bansal is a housewife.

He wrote his first novel while he was in class 8 but could not go ahead with the process as he decided to focus only on academics.

“I am a huge fan of sci-fi novels. I believe that our reality often becomes mundane and fiction can help us add a tinge of excitement. Now that I am done with the toughest exam, I am back to editing my novel and will hopefully be publishing it soon,” Nikhar said. American writer James Smith Dashner is one of his absolute favourite authors.

Nikhar has not yet decided on his specialisation as he “wants to explore all the possible avenues during his medical education” but he aspires to join AIIMS Delhi.

Pandemic has been tough on everyone, especially students as classes went online and coaching institutes were shut. For Nikhar, it turned out to be the perfect opportunity.

“At the beginning of the pandemic when the lockdown was imposed in March 2020, a lot of my syllabus was uncovered. I made perfect use of the extra time to practice and master the concepts. I believe the extra time elevated my performance in the exam,” he said.

Nikhar’s elder brother is also pursuing MBBS from Maulana Azad Medical College in Delhi. Nikhar often visited his brother’s old notes to understand many difficult things while preparing for NEET 2021. During the pandemic, when preparing for the medical entrance exam became stressful, he often turned to standup comedy videos on YouTube to cheer himself up.