Agniveer skill certificates may soon find their way to DigiLocker, will be linked with APAAR ID

Skill and training certificates earned by Agniveers during their military service may soon be issued digitally through DigiLocker and linked to the APAAR (Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry) system, according to discussions held by the Digital India Corporation under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).
In an statement, the Digital India Corporation said a meeting was held to discuss the framework and process for issuing Training Certificates, ‘Skill Certificates’ and ‘Experiential Learning Certificates’ under the Agnipath scheme. The discussions also covered serving and retired personnel of the Indian Air Force.
The proposal aims to enable digital certification through the National Academic Depository (NAD)-DigiLocker platform, allowing service personnel to securely access and share records of the skills, training and experience acquired during their tenure. Officials also discussed aligning these credentials with the National Credit Framework (NCrF), which seeks to bring together academic education, vocational training and experiential learning under a common credit system.
Introduced in 2022, the Agnipath scheme recruits youth into the armed forces for a four-year term as Agniveers. At the end of the engagement period, up to 25 per cent of Agniveers may be retained in regular service based on organisational requirements and merit. The remaining personnel exit the forces with a financial package and skill certifications intended to support their transition into civilian careers.
Skill recognition has been a key component of the Agnipath model. During their service, Agniveers undergo military training as well as acquire technical, vocational and operational skills that can be relevant for jobs in sectors such as logistics, manufacturing, security, aviation, information technology and public services. The proposed digital certification framework seeks to formally document these competencies and make them more easily verifiable by employers and educational institutions.
The discussions also explored linking credits earned through military training and experiential learning with APAAR IDs. APAAR functions as a perpetual academic identification detail for students and learners, which enables educational records to be stored digitally and accessed across institutions.
Another proposal under discussion is the integration of these credits with the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC). The ABC is a digital repository that stores academic credits earned from recognised institutions and allows learners to accumulate, transfer and redeem credits over time. If implemented, training undertaken during military service could potentially be recognised within the broader higher education ecosystem, creating additional pathways for academic progression.
While no implementation timeline has been announced, the discussions indicate that military training certificates may eventually become part of India’s expanding digital academic and skills infrastructure, making it easier for Agniveers and veterans to showcase their qualifications after service.