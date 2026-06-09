Agniveer skill certificates may soon find their way to DigiLocker, will be linked with APAAR ID

Skill and training certificates earned by Agniveers during their military service may soon be issued digitally through DigiLocker and linked to the APAAR (Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry) system, according to discussions held by the Digital India Corporation under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

In an statement, the Digital India Corporation said a meeting was held to discuss the framework and process for issuing Training Certificates, ‘Skill Certificates’ and ‘Experiential Learning Certificates’ under the Agnipath scheme. The discussions also covered serving and retired personnel of the Indian Air Force.

The proposal aims to enable digital certification through the National Academic Depository (NAD)-DigiLocker platform, allowing service personnel to securely access and share records of the skills, training and experience acquired during their tenure. Officials also discussed aligning these credentials with the National Credit Framework (NCrF), which seeks to bring together academic education, vocational training and experiential learning under a common credit system.