Agnipath recruitment scheme: NIOS to launch customised courses for ‘Agniveers’ to clear Class 12 exams

The Ministry of Education announced Thursday that it will start a special programme through the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) to support the ‘Agnipath’ scheme of soldier recruitment announced by the Centre.

Under the initiative, NIOS will develop customised courses to help ‘Agniveers’, who have cleared matriculation, to obtain Class 12 pass certificates. The certificates to be issued by the NIOS will be recognised for higher education as well as employment.

“The Department of School Education & Literacy through its autonomous institution, the National Institute of Open Schooling, is instituting a special programme in consultation with the defence authorities to enable those Agniveers who are 10th class pass to further their education and obtain a 12th class pass certificate by developing customised courses that are not only current but very relevant to their area of service,” according to a statement issued by the education ministry.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Education had announced that it will launch a three-year, skill-based bachelor’s degree programme for serving defence personnel that will recognise the skill training received by them during their tenure in the defence establishments. IGNOU will implement the programme, it added.