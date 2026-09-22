Tripura CM announces approval for 250 MBBS seats at Agartala Government Medical College

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday announced that the Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) has received the Centre’s approval to increase the MBBS seat capacity from 150 to 250 for the current 2026-27 academic session.
However, as per the National Medical Commission’s (NMC) MBBS seat matrix for the academic year 2026–27, issued on September 10, 2026, with the seat position as on September 1, 2026, AGMC has an annual intake of 200 MBBS seats. The matrix lists three medical colleges in Tripura with a combined intake of 500 seats — AGMC with 200, Tripura Medical College and Dr BRAM Teaching Hospital with 150, and Tripura Santiniketan Medical College with 150.
The AGMC functions from the premises of Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital in the capital city of the state.
With the addition of 100 seats, the total number of MBBS seats in AGMC has now climbed to 500 from 400, joining the group of medical colleges across the country with an intake capacity of 250 MBBS students, the maximum permissible intake under the norms of the National Medical Commission (NMC), Saha said.
Overall, the latest NMC seat matrix shows an increase of 13,186 MBBS seats across the country, taking the total approved intake to 1,40,214 seats. The increase covers 836 medical colleges, excluding institutes of national importance, such as AIIMS, JIPMER, NIMHANS and PGIMER.
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As examples of institutions with a 250-seat MBBS intake, he cited Maulana Azad Medical College in New Delhi, BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad, Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, SMS Medical College in Jaipur, Madras Medical College and King George’s Medical University in Lucknow.
Saha said the increase in the intake capacity would create greater opportunities for students and further support Tripura’s medical education and healthcare infrastructure.
The Chief Minister also added that another private medical college with an MBBS intake of 100 students is underway in Dhalai district.
Expressing his gratitude, he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister J P Nadda for their support in strengthening medical education and healthcare infrastructure in the state.
“A stronger medical education system today will build a healthier Tripura tomorrow,” Saha said.
The state government also has plans to establish a full-fledged medical university to monitor the three medical colleges, including the fully government-run AGMC, as well as nursing colleges and paramedical institutions.
GBP Hospital Deputy Superintendent Kanak Chawdhury said a team had been working to secure the NMC’s approval for the additional 100 MBBS seats.
“We are in the process of appointing around 25 new faculty members for the new project and creating the necessary infrastructure to accommodate the additional medical students. The approval is a big thing for the state’s medical education,” he said.
(With inputs from PTI)