Tripura CM announces approval for 250 MBBS seats at Agartala Government Medical College

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday announced that the Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) has received the Centre’s approval to increase the MBBS seat capacity from 150 to 250 for the current 2026-27 academic session.

However, as per the National Medical Commission’s (NMC) MBBS seat matrix for the academic year 2026–27, issued on September 10, 2026, with the seat position as on September 1, 2026, AGMC has an annual intake of 200 MBBS seats. The matrix lists three medical colleges in Tripura with a combined intake of 500 seats — AGMC with 200, Tripura Medical College and Dr BRAM Teaching Hospital with 150, and Tripura Santiniketan Medical College with 150.

The AGMC functions from the premises of Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital in the capital city of the state.