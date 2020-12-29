Again a ‘fake’ circular on reopening of Delhi University

Delhi University will not reopen on January 7. Following a fake circular released recently, the varsity on Monday refutes the circular, mentioning “it has not released any press release in this regard.”

According to DU, “Any information with regard to reopening of the university shall be displayed on the official website of the university in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India.”

The varsity had reopened the hostel facility for the PhD students in August but it was only for “registered bonafide PhD students” who needed access to the lab. Students coming back to hostels were asked to mandatory follow 14-days self-quarantine in their respective hostel rooms followed by their screening by the WUS Health Center.

Meanwhile, the admission process for undergraduate courses is still open. The varsity has released the third special cut-off list, and the admission process commenced from December 28. The entire admission session this year is being held online due to the pandemic.