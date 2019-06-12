After worse SSC result in over a decade, Maharashtra Board to take call on internal marks

The Maharashtra government will discuss with the Centre the demand raised by parents of the students of class 10 to not consider internal marks scored by their counterparts from other boards while securing admission in class 11.

Advertising

A delegation of parents met state Education Minister Vinod Tawde and complained of their wards failing to secure admission in their desired colleges because of the state’s decision to do away with the practice of adding the internal marks scored in Marathi and other subjects in the total score.

Read| Maharashtra SSC result 2019: Worse result in 10 years

Pointing out that the students of CBSE and IB are benefitted by the internal marks system, the parents complained that the practice is putting their wards at a disadvantage.

Tawde Tuesday said the government was mulling over whether to consider internal marks scored by CBSE and IB students in class 10 examination for securing admission in class 11.

Advertising

Tawde told reporters that only four per cent of the total students who pass from education boards like CBSE seek admissions for class 11 in junior colleges affiliated to the Maharashtra education board.

“Some parents of the Maharashtra SSC board students met me and complained about their wards failing to get admission in the colleges of their choice because of the state’s decision to do away with internal mark system for Marathi and other subjects,” he said.

At the same time, other boards continue with the system of internal marks, which gives those students an edge over their counterparts from Maharashtra.

“The disgruntled parents have also demanded not to consider internal marks of students from other boards for admission to class 11, which will be a level-playing exercise.

The state is mulling over the proposal and we will take an appropriate decision soon,” said the minister. He said the issue would be discussed with the Union HRD ministry.

The end of the long-standing practice to add internal marks is believed to be the prime reason behind many students scoring lower marks in the class 10 examinations conducted by the Maharashtra education board, results of which were announced recently.

Around four lakh students have failed in subjects like the Marathi language.