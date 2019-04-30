After two failed attempts, father clears Tamil Nadu SSLC exam with daughter

A 46-year-old man and his daughter here have cleared the SSLC (Class 10) public examination together, results of which were released Monday. Subramanian, a field inspector in the Public Works Department (PWD) here possessed a pass certificate, testifying to his being a class 7 candidate when he joined duty on compassionate grounds a few years ago.

He appeared for the ESLC examination (Class 8) as a private candidate in 2017 for want of necessary qualification to get a promotion. After finishing the ESLC test, Subramanian appeared privately for the SSLC last year, official sources said.

However, he failed in three subjects including Mathematics. Again, he made an unsuccessful attempt in the supplementary examination under compartmental system last year. In March this year, he appeared for three subjects and emerged as a successful candidate.

His daughter, Thirigunaa, who also appeared for the SSLC examination through a government girls high school this year passed the examination. Subramanian and his daughter were jubilant about their feat.

Over 9 lakh candidates appeared in the SSLC examinations that were conducted from March 19 to 24, 2019.