After tourism, Tripura launches logo for education department

After a logo for tourism, Tripura’s BJP-IPFT government has now come up with a logo for the education department. Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath inaugurated the logo on Saturday evening at the state secretariat.

Since the new government assumed office in March, 2018, they have introduced a number of amendments in the school education system. These include systematic approaches like Natun Disha – an effort to assess true educational status of students studying in government schools of the state, introduction of NCERT curriculum, shifting academic year and school timing, starting single shift schools, opening 67 pre-primary nursery schools, training in-service teachers in collaboration with NCERT and re-introduction of no-detention policy in 5th and 8th standard.

Natun Disha, which involved educational assessment on each student of the state from class 3-8 between February 25 and 28 this year, revealed that 57% of the surveyed students can’t read or solve basic Arithmetic. The revelation led to introducing summer camps in schools at government expenditure, special coaching for backward students and the like.

State Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath has now come up with the idea of starting a logo of the department and claimed it is ‘need of the hour’. “It is need of the hour because the education department has introduced new initiatives with primary goal of improved quality of education in govt. schools and it reflects that mindset”, Nath said.

Although the minister didn’t give any specific plans he has in mind about benefits of the logo, he claimed the decision was taken based on suggestions of eminent educationists. “We have been taking advice from eminent educational personalities from time to time. They suggested us to use a logo of our own in education department”, he said.

Tripura currently has 4,398 government and government aided schools apart from 335 private schools. Nearly 5 lakh students study in these schools across the state.

Apart from education department, Tripura has individual logos for the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, Tripura Industrial Development Corporation, Animal Resource Development Department, Tripura State Rifles (TSR), Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE), Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM), Tripura Police, Tripura Forest Department, Tripura Tourism Department and Tripura Tea Development Corporation (TTDC).