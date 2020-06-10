After THE and QS, HRD Ministry to announce NIRF ranking 2020 tomorrow

NIRF ranking 2020 (Representational image) NIRF ranking 2020 (Representational image)

After the announcement of Times Higher Education (THE) and Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings, the Indian government will be announcing its own rankings tomorrow – June 11 at noon. This time, the announcement is likely to be made by the Human Resource and Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. Last year, the rankings were unveiled by the President of India.

While every year, the ranking is released in April, however, it got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will also be an e-launched this year as the ranking will be announced through the Twitter account of the HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. The minister had informed through a tweet. Launched by HRD Ministry in 2015, the NIRF ranking judges teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcome outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

Read | 8 Indian institutes in top 100, IITs on a ‘decline’: Times Higher Education Asia University Ranking

Institutes will be ranked in multiple categories including – overall, university, engineering, college, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, and medical.

Last year, IIT-Madras was the overall winner with a score of 83.88 followed by the Indian Institute of Science with a score of 82.28. The IISc topped in the university category and Miranda House, Delhi was ranked as the top-most college in India. The IIT-Bombay and IISc Bangalore had been in a close fight for past years. In 2018 and 2017, IISc was the top-ranked institute. In 2016, the top spot was grabbed by IIT Madras

In engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, and medical college category the top-ranked colleges were IIT-Madras, IIM-Bangalore, Jamia Hamdard, National Law School of India University Bengaluru, respectively.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd