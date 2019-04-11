After students, now board exam evaluators put under CCTV surveillance

After students appearing for board examinations were put under surveillance at examination centres to prevent copying, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has installed closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras at evaluation centres too to keep an eye on evaluators.

Advertising

“The CCTV cameras have been installed to check evaluators’ punctuality as well attendance. We have also called for recorded footage on DVDs to verify and check if there is any discrepancy,” said GSHSEB chairman A J Shah.

The board will keep tabs on nearly 49,000 teachers, with CCTV cameras installed in over 335 evaluation centres to ensure they are not skipping duty and fudging their attendance records. Absenteeism among evaluators has delayed the publishing of students’ results in the past.

There are over 18.40 lakh students in Class X and XII who have appeared for the examinations. In class X alone, 60 lakh answer sheets will need to be evaluated.

Advertising

Every year, the evaluators request the board to start the work day at 7 am instead of 11 am, citing the high temperatures of summer time. But hardly any of them turn up at the evaluation centres even by 9 am or 10 am. What’s worse, they fudge their attendance or leave the centre without evaluating the answer sheets, after marking attendance.

To combat this, there was a proposal earlier to introduce a biometric attendance system for evaluators from this year. But this could not be implemented due to the high cost involved. In 2018, the board also experimented with an online attendance system wherein the evaluators would have to log in on a portal to mark their attendance. This year, it has been discontinued and replaced by CCTV cameras.

Since the installation of CCTV cameras, the board says that the evaluation of Class XII Science papers has been completed while the remaining Class X and Class XII general stream papers would be completed within the first half of April. The board exams ended on March 23.

The evaluation centres are located both in grant-in-aid as well as private schools across the state. Teachers of government schools, grant-in-aid schools as well as private schools are appointed as evaluators and duly remunerated for their work.

Government school teachers are given first preference as evaluators. If they are not available, teachers from grant-in-aid schools are selected, followed by private school teachers.

Evaluation centres

Class X- 131

Class XII science- 42

Class XII general – 165

Evaluators

Class X- 16,400

Class XII science- 9,500

Class XII general – 23,000

Students

Class X – 11.59 Lakh

Class XII science – 47 Lakh

Class XII general – 5.33 Lakh