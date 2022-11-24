scorecardresearch
After student sets himself ablaze, university to offer on-campus counselling

The varsity will rope in its Psychology department and some NGOs for this, Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said on Wednesday.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has decided to provide on-campus counselling after a PhD students allegedly set himself ablaze and also caused a woman to suffer serious burn injuries.

“There are problems like students lacking confidence, among others. The professors and other staff will also be asked to be friendly to students so that they can share their issues freely,” he added.

The CCTV network on the campus will be improved, Dr Yeole further said.

Gajanan Munde, a PhD student, set himself on fire on Monday at the Government Institute of Science near the university campus. He also allegedly held a woman PhD candidate who was present in the same room after setting fire to himself.

He suffered 80 per cent burns and the woman sustained 40 to 50 per cent burn injuries.

