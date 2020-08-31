After SC order, 2 state-run universities to hold final-year exams

DPSRU had been all set to begin its exams on July 13 and did not conduct them due to the government order. (File)

After the Supreme Court ruled that universities and other institutes of higher education will have to conduct examinations to promote final-year students, two Delhi state universities — Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) and Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU) – now have to arrange for exams for their students.

On July 11, the Delhi government announced that all upcoming examinations would be cancelled in Delhi State Universities, for final-year as well as intermediate-year students, arguing that it would be “unfair” to hold exams as the teaching-learning had been “hampered” due to Covid.

However, even before this announcement, six out of eight state universities had already remotely conducted their final exams, said a senior government official. While Delhi Technological University had already conducted online exams for its final-year students, Ambedkar University follows a system of continuous assessment and had completed evaluation for all students. Indira Gandhi Technical University for Women also created its own system and conducted online exams.

DPSRU had been all set to begin its exams on July 13 and did not conduct them due to the government order.

“We were already fully prepared for the exams. These were supposed to be conducted online. There had also been protests against the exams by some of our students so we had even given them some options, including that for offline exams after the Covid situation subsides if they do not want to write online exams. It’s not very much — with just two papers for undergraduates. We are well on track and ready to conduct exams whenever the government comes up with a notice, as long as students are given a little time to prepare,” said Ramesh Goyal, DPSRU V-C.

GGSIPU sees the task before it to be little more difficult. “It’s not very simple since we have a large number of students across many colleges. We will await further directions from the Delhi government and will have to see what exactly will be the steps ahead,” said Joint Registrar Pradeep Upmanyu.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd