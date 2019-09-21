After round 2 of FYJC admissions: Less than 70% eligible students admitted to junior colleges so far

Less than 70 per cent of the total students eligible for First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions have gotten through to a junior college across the state. According to the admission summary report submitted to the state School Education Department after the second round of ‘first come first serve’ admission process, a total of 3,53,546 students or 69.94 per cent out of 4,18,826 who are eligible have secured their admissions to various junior colleges in the state. At the end of the second round, which was supposed to be the final round, 65,280 students were left without admission.

Meanwhile, School Education Minister Ashish Shelar has announced a special round for students who could not secure admissions. The timetable for the same is expected to be announced on Saturday and the final day for securing admissions is likely to be October 1.

“Even after the final round, there were many students left without admissions. While some of the admission forms were incomplete, some could not secure admissions. After receiving a request from them, Shelar conceded that they should get another chance,” said an official. Moreover, even if the state manages to secure 100 per cent admissions of eligible students, 86,652 seats are slated to remain vacant. This is because only 4,18,826 students have been found eligible for the process, whereas the total intake of students in junior colleges across state is 5,05, 478.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, 89 per cent of the total students eligible for FYJC admissions have secured admissions so far. A total of 2,13,571 students have been admitted to junior colleges in MMR, out of the total intake of 2,98,032, leaving 24,932 students without admissions.

Given that only 2,38,532 students in MMR were found eligible for the admission round, 59,500 seats will remain vacant even if 100 per cent admission is achieved by the division.

In Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Amravati and Aurangabad divisions, the percentage of students securing admissions to junior colleges is between 71 and 80 per cent. “This could be because students who took supplementary exams are yet to secure their admission. Besides, some students have secured admission outside the state despite registering for the process,” the official added.