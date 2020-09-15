After reports of ‘paper leak’, NLSIU says integrity of exam unaffected

NLSIU’s separate entrance was held on September 12. Representational image/ file

Hours after questions were raised over a ‘paper leak’ in the second law school entrance test, the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru issued a statement on Monday that the “integrity of the examination” is not affected.

“On September 14, the University offered students who complained of technical difficulties the opportunity to appear for an additional slot. The test paper was accessible to candidates after they logged in to the platform. Thereafter, it appears that some candidates have copied the questions and circulated this on some messaging apps/emails after logging in,” the statement said.

“While this is a malpractice under the NLAT proctoring guidelines, it does not affect the integrity of the exam as questions were already available to candidates after login,” it added. On September 3, NLSIU had announced its decision to hold a separate “online home-based” entrance test this year and not accept the scores of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT).

NLSIU cited the pressure to keep up with a trimester-based academic calendar to hurriedly hold a separate test. While CLAT is scheduled for September 28, NLSIU’s separate entrance was held on September 12.

However, after several candidates reported technical glitches in the home-based exam, the university announced an additional slot on Monday for those who faced difficulties.

“Our technology platform tracks and compares every candidate answer behaviour patterns and hence, any unusual candidate answer behaviour will be identified and result in disqualification. We will continue to investigate the matter with the help of our technical partners and issue further updated if necessary. We reassure candidates and their parents that we will be transparent and ensure examination integrity at all times,” the statement said.

