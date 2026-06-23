After re-evaluation, CBSE Class 12 student Avni Kejriwal scores 500/500 marks

Avni also said students should spend time on social media in a controlled manner and that it should not affect studies. (Image: Screenshot taken from ANI video)

Avni Kejriwal, a student of CBSE Class 12, on Monday claimed that she scored 100 per cent after a re-evaluation, making her a national topper. Avni managed to obtain 500 out of 500 marks in all five subjects of the stream. “When my results were out on May 13, I got 95.2 per cent in aggregate. My family members were satisfied with the marks, but I was not,” she said.

“I was waiting for the re-evaluation page on the CBSE website to open, and then I applied. After the re-evaluation, I got 500 marks out of 500. I am delighted over the result,” Avni said.

A student of DPS-Ranchi, Avni said she did not focus on daily hours of study but emphasised completing daily targets for various topics.