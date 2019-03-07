After protest, MU rolls back decision on 1-day gap between engineering papers

The University of Mumbai has decided to roll back its decision to reduce the gap between papers for engineering examinations after an outcry. Just a month before the engineering exam were set to commence — scheduled from May 7 to 22 — the university had announced that the gap between each papers would be reduced from four days to one. It had also issued directives to all colleges, informing them about the need for creating a slot of 45 days for internship post exams, from May 25 to July 7.

The decision had caused panic among students who plan their studies taking those leaves into account. An online petition has been launched to protest against the decision.

On Wednesday, a statement issued by the university said, “Since the Engineering Branch has a total of eight sessions in the four-year degree of the examination, the duration of the examination is generally more than one month, causing delay in the results. The proposal to reduce the duration of engineering exams was presented as the students are required to fulfil an internship as per the rules of All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).”

Accordingly, one-day leave was allotted in between each paper of the engineering exam, the statement added.

“This was also done so that the results of the university summer session can be announced early,” it said.

However, in view of the negative response from students, the university later decided not to implement the schedule.

The university, however, may implement the same from the next academic year (2019-2020).

The University will announce the schedule for the first session of 2019 summer session engineering test in its old format soon, the statement said.