After protest by students, Jadavpur University goes back to older system of admission

After days of hunger strikes and protests by students, the Jadavpur University on Tuesday decided to go back to the earlier system for admission into undergraduate courses. The decision was taken after an emergency meeting of the institution’s Executive Council.

After the meeting, it was decided that the university would follow the earlier system of giving 50-50 weightage to marks scored in Class 12 and the entrance exam for admission. Meanwhile, two of the 20 members of a students’ union of the university who are on a hunger strike, over the past four days, has been hospitalised, varsity authorities said.

A PIL seeking action against the university students who are on a hunger strike over the new admission procedure was also filed before the Calcutta High Court. The petition is likely to come up for hearing on Thursday. The petitioner, Rama Prasad Sarkar, claimed that the agitation was hampering educational activities at the university and appealed that action be taken by the authorities to ensure a return to normalcy.

The university has been embroiled in controversies since July 4, when the executive council announced its decision to scrap entrance tests for six courses. Around 20 members of the AFSU started a hunger strike on July 6, two days after the university announced that it would admit undergraduate students in English, comparative literature, Bengali, history, political science and philosophy on the basis of board marks, reversing its earlier decision to hold entrance tests.

