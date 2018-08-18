After paper mix-up, DSSSB cancels Sanskrit exam at one centre

Candidates alleged that they were given the wrong question paper — political science instead of Sanskrit. (Representational) Candidates alleged that they were given the wrong question paper — political science instead of Sanskrit. (Representational)

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has cancelled the Sanskrit examination, held on Sunday, for 328 candidates in one of the centres.

The Board conducts recruitment examination for different positions within the Delhi government. On Sunday the examination was held for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) recruitment for government schools. The Board said the exam is being cancelled as “there was an incident of delayed distribution of question booklets of PGT (Sanskrit), at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Jaffrabad”.

The Indian Express had reported the incident on August 17, where candidates alleged that they were given the wrong question paper — political science instead of Sanskrit. When the re-test was held, the question paper remained the same as distributed in the morning.

“Considering the facts and circumstances at the given examination centre, vis-a-vis other exam centres in respect of the said post code, and in interest of fair play and transparency and to maintain sanctity of the examination, DSSSB has decided that the examination dated August 12 is hereby cancelled. The next date for these 328 candidates will be announced shortly,” said a circular issued by the board.

The declaration of result for all candidates who appeared on that day, including the 328 candidates, would be based on the normalisation formula.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App