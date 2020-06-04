After NIT-Agartala, now NIT-Warangal BTech students to get PhD admissions at IIT-Delhi

IIT-Delhi campus IIT-Delhi campus

Now, students pursuing BTech at National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal will get direct admission to PhD at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi under the new collaboration between the two institutes. Earlier this year, IIT-Delhi extended a similar collaboration with NIT-Agartala.

Meritorious B.Tech students of NIT-Warangal will be provided an opportunity to carry out part of their studies including project work at IIT-Delhi. They will then be offered direct admission to PhD without the need to qualify GATE or any other national-level examination. Under this scheme, NIT students who have a CGPA of 8 at the end of their sixth semester will be eligible to apply for a project in summer and complete their fourth year at IIT-Delhi, and then be considered for early admission to the PhD programmes at IIT-Delhi.

Read | 8 Indian institutes in top 100, IITs on a ‘decline’: Times Higher Education Asia University Ranking

“It is envisaged that this scheme will also help NITW students to enhance their chances of qualifying for the PMRF fellowship for PhD at IIT-Delhi,” the IIT said in an official statement. The NIT and IIT have signed an MoU in this regard.

During the stay of NIT students in IIT-Delhi as visiting students, the IIT claims it will not be charging any academic fees, since these students will be paying their regular academic fees in their parent institution. The students will also be provided either on-campus or off-campus hostel accommodation during the one-year period on paid basis.

Further, the two institutes will also exchange B.Tech, M.Tech students, research scholars, and faculty under the collaboration. Faculty from both the institutions will also collaborate in joint research in disciplines of mutual interest.

Students under the exchange programme will be classified as special exchange students and will be permitted to take courses on credit or audit, as well as participate in research activities, internships or project work. The faculty of NIT can also apply for suitable positions at IIT-Delhi. The selection and nomination of students will be open throughout the academic year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd