After nine rounds, 24 per cent of FYJC seats remain vacant

A total of 24 per cent, or 21,295, seats have remained vacant at the end of the nine rounds of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for First Year Junior College (FYJC) seats for 2017-18.

According to the final numbers furnished by the Deputy Director’s Office (Pune), this year, more students have opted for arts and commerce streams in Marathi medium over English medium.

At 37,920, maximum number of Class XI students opted for the science stream, followed by commerce (36,955), arts (8,790) and vocational course (2,444).

Of the 271 junior colleges, 160 registered 100 per cent admissions. 67 junior colleges, 28 belonging to the science stream, managed to register less than 20 students. Of the total 71,055 admissions for this academic year, 57,417 were completed under CAP, while 13,638 seats were under quota. Under quota, in-house admissions topped the list at 7,995. This was followed by management (2,628), minority quota (2,880).

This year, FYJC admissions progressed through four regular rounds — two special, three on first come first serve basis.

