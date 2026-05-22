After NEET UG leak row, Karnataka prioritises CET counselling for engineering and allied courses

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Amid uncertainty following the NEET question paper leak, the Karnataka government has decided to begin the Common Entrance Test (CET) counselling process ahead of NEET-based admissions, departing from its longstanding practice of conducting both simultaneously.
The announcement was made by Karnataka Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar after a meeting with private college representatives and officials from the higher and medical education departments on Thursday.
Under the revised plan, counselling for eight CET-linked programmes — led by engineering courses — will proceed independently. Admissions to medical, dental, and AYUSH courses will be taken up separately after the NEET admission process is completed, Sudhakar said.
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Usually, NEET and CET counselling are conducted simultaneously. However, with the NEET re-examination now scheduled for June 21 and results expected only by late July or even August, the Karnataka government said it would not be practical to delay CET counselling because of the postponed medical entrance process.
As a result, Karnataka has decided to go ahead with CET counselling independently. The move follows similar decisions by Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, both of which have already proceeded with engineering admissions, citing delays in the NEET timeline.
Sudhakar also said candidates will be allowed to participate in three rounds of counselling across engineering, medical, dental, and AYUSH admissions.
“Consider a student who secures an engineering seat during CET counselling, only to later qualify for a medical programme through NEET. That student can now make the switch without penalty. Equally important, the vacated engineering seat does not go unused — it flows back into the pool and becomes accessible to others seeking upgradation,” said an official.
The financial arrangements surrounding these switches have also been addressed. Students who exit engineering programmes to join medical colleges will receive a complete refund of fees already paid. Private colleges have committed to extending the same courtesy in reverse — reimbursing students who take over seats freed up by those who moved to medical courses.