After NEET UG leak row, Karnataka prioritises CET counselling for engineering and allied courses

Counselling for engineering seats will begin after the Common Entrance Test (CET) results, which are likely to be declared next week. (Express photo/ representational image)

Amid uncertainty following the NEET question paper leak, the Karnataka government has decided to begin the Common Entrance Test (CET) counselling process ahead of NEET-based admissions, departing from its longstanding practice of conducting both simultaneously.

The announcement was made by Karnataka Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar after a meeting with private college representatives and officials from the higher and medical education departments on Thursday.

Under the revised plan, counselling for eight CET-linked programmes — led by engineering courses — will proceed independently. Admissions to medical, dental, and AYUSH courses will be taken up separately after the NEET admission process is completed, Sudhakar said.