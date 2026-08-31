After NEET-PG, AIIMS re-exam hit by glitches at same Jaipur centre

Technical glitches disrupted an AIIMS recruitment re-examination at a centre in Jaipur on Monday, prompting candidates to stage a protest outside the venue, police said. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has cancelled the examination at the affected centre and will conduct a fresh test after a few days, Sanganer Sadar SHO Kamlesh Kumar said.
The incident took place at the iON Digital Zone examination centre in Sitapura, where AIIMS was conducting the re-examination for recruitment to Group B and Group C non-academic posts under the Common Recruitment Examination-5 (CRE-5).
A large number of candidates had reached the centre where the exam was scheduled to be held from 9 am to noon. However, the exam began around 30 minutes late because of technical issues, and the server went down within a few minutes of the test starting, the SHO informed.
The examination process was further disrupted by a couple of power outages, causing inconvenience to candidates, he added.
Following the repeated disruptions, candidates walked out of the examination centre and staged a protest, expressing anger over the conduct of the examination.
The Jaipur centre had also faced technical problems during the NEET-PG 2026 examination held on Sunday. The online examination was disrupted after a server outage, with candidates reporting that their computer screens repeatedly stopped working. Several candidates subsequently left the examination rooms and protested outside the centre, police said.
The disruption at the Jaipur centre comes a day after the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) announced a fresh examination for candidates affected by power failures during the NEET-PG 2026 examination.
The re-test will be held on September 5 at 3 pm in Jaipur for candidates whose examination could not be completed at two iON Digital Zone centres in the Sitapura area.
According to NBEMS, the NEET-PG examination could not be completed at test centre numbers 41,682 and 41,683 because of “internal power failure issues at the centre, attributed to M/s TCS Ltd., the exam conducting agency.”
— with inputs from PTI