After NEET-PG, AIIMS re-exam hit by glitches at same Jaipur centre

The Jaipur centre had also faced technical problems during the NEET-PG 2026 examination held on Sunday. (Express photo/ representational)

Technical glitches disrupted an AIIMS recruitment re-examination at a centre in Jaipur on Monday, prompting candidates to stage a protest outside the venue, police said. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has cancelled the examination at the affected centre and will conduct a fresh test after a few days, Sanganer Sadar SHO Kamlesh Kumar said.

The incident took place at the iON Digital Zone examination centre in Sitapura, where AIIMS was conducting the re-examination for recruitment to Group B and Group C non-academic posts under the Common Recruitment Examination-5 (CRE-5).

A large number of candidates had reached the centre where the exam was scheduled to be held from 9 am to noon. However, the exam began around 30 minutes late because of technical issues, and the server went down within a few minutes of the test starting, the SHO informed.