After memes, CBSE releases ‘rap’ on board exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) claims to become the first board to launch a ‘rap’. After releasing a series of memes to help students burst exam stress, the board has now come up with an ‘exam anthem’.

The song is available at the YouTube and gives students tips to have a stress free exam session. From proper sleep to sports, the song gives several advice. It also motivates students to appear for exams in a morally right and not spread any rumors.

Written by CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal and chief PRO Rama Sharma, the song is sung by Devashish Pathak and Gaurav Sharma. CBSE students Saksham Lal, Swarnim, Nakshatra have also participated in the making of the song.

The board has resorted to new-age techniques to woo students. Last year, after Telangana board exams results were announced, several students had committed suicide. To prevent any such incidents, the CBSE had also launched a counselling helpline which remains available before, during and after exams. Those who wish to contact with the counselors can do so via toll free number, 1800 11 8004. The facility, as per the official CBSE curriculum will be available till March 30, 2020. Other initiatives include call, live tele-counselling, audio visual content, question-answer columns.

