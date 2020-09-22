scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 22, 2020
IIIT Laws (Amendment) Bill 2020 passed in Rajya Sabha; know about the bill

The bill will confer the status of National Importance to five Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs)- Surat, Bhopal, Bhagalpur, Agartala and Raichur

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | September 22, 2020 1:31:10 pm
Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020The bill will confer the status of National Importance to five Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs)- Surat, Bhopal, Bhagalpur, Agartala and Raichur. Image source: iiitsurat.ac.in

The government has today passed the Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) bill in the Rajya Sabha. The bill will confer the status of National Importance to five Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) — Surat, Bhopal, Bhagalpur, Agartala and Raichur.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank in his tweet mentioned that the institutes will now be able to use the nomenclature of Bachelor of Technology (BTech) or Master of Technology (MTech) or PhD degree. “The Bill will also enable the Institutes to attract enough students required to develop a strong #research base in the country in the field of Information Technology,” Nishank tweeted.

Earlier, the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha in March.

These IIITs are already functioning as societies registered under the Societies Registration Act of 1860. They will now be covered under the IIIT (PPP) Act, 2017, similar to the other 15 IIITs established under the scheme in PPP mode.

