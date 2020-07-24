After IITs, NITs do away with Class 12 criterion for admissions

Usually, a general category rank holder should have either scored at least 75 per cent or figure in the top 20 percentile of her Board results to secure a seat at an IIT. (File) Usually, a general category rank holder should have either scored at least 75 per cent or figure in the top 20 percentile of her Board results to secure a seat at an IIT. (File)

The National Institutes of Technology (NITs) on Thursday dropped the Class 12 performance criterion for admissions this year, a week after the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) did the same.

This year, as a one-time exception, the NITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) will only require Joint Entrance Examination (Main) rank-holders to have passed their Board exams.

Usually, a general category rank holder should have either scored at least 75 per cent or figure in the top 20 percentile of her Board results to secure a seat at an IIT. SC/ST candidates should have either scored at least 65 per cent or fulfill the top 20 percentile requirement.

On Thursday, the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB), which decides the admission process for the NITs, approved the proposal on dropping the Board exam criterion. Human Resources Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced the decision on Twitter.

The decision, sources said, was taken in the wake of the disruption in Board exams caused by the Covid-19 outbreak. Many school Boards, including CBSE and CISCE, had cancelled their remaining Class 10 and 12 exams amid growing concerns over students’ safety as many states continue to report a surge in Covid-19 cases.

JEE(Main) is scheduled to be held from September 1 to 6.

